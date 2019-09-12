Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei could reportedly launch an M-Series tablet with an 'M-Pen' in India this month

The Huawei M-series tablet could come with an M-Pen and could be equipped with Harman Kardon speakers.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 16:49:02 IST

Huawei has been under a lot of pressure over the past couple of months due to the US blacklist which forbids any US-based company to do business with the Chinese electronics giant. Consequently, the upcoming Mate 30-series will be launching without any Google services which would make the phones a hard sell. However, the blacklist doesn't look to be deterring the company from launching new products in different markets.

Huawei could reportedly launch an M-Series tablet with an M-Pen in India this month

Huawei.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, Huawei could be launching the M-series of tablets in India soon. He details that the tablet will come with an M-Pen and is equipped with Harman Kardon speakers. He claims that Huawei could announce this device later in September. Nothing else has been revealed about the device and so far only Ishan is talking about it, so we advise that you take this information with the proverbial pinch of salt.

In more Huawei-related news, Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, reportedly said that they might start selling the foldable Mate X as soon as next month. The reason why its arrival was being delayed was because of the "rollout of 5G and the need to give app developers time to adapt their apps to the new screen size." Yu reportedly said that the manufacturing of the smartphone is quite expensive and they had some challenges with its mass production also.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Huawei

Huawei is being investigated for technology theft by US prosecutors: Report

Aug 30, 2019
Huawei is being investigated for technology theft by US prosecutors: Report
Chinese professor accused of obtaining US tech to benefit Huawei raises questions

Huawei

Chinese professor accused of obtaining US tech to benefit Huawei raises questions

Sep 12, 2019
Huawei wants to build first fibre-optic cable between South America and Asia

Huawei

Huawei wants to build first fibre-optic cable between South America and Asia

Aug 29, 2019
US stopped former Justice Department official from representing Huawei

Huawei

US stopped former Justice Department official from representing Huawei

Sep 05, 2019
Huawei says the US government has been forcing its employees to reveal information

Huawei

Huawei says the US government has been forcing its employees to reveal information

Sep 04, 2019
Australian officials warn India against using Huawei to build its 5G network: Report

Huawei

Australian officials warn India against using Huawei to build its 5G network: Report

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019