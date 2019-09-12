tech2 News Staff

Huawei has been under a lot of pressure over the past couple of months due to the US blacklist which forbids any US-based company to do business with the Chinese electronics giant. Consequently, the upcoming Mate 30-series will be launching without any Google services which would make the phones a hard sell. However, the blacklist doesn't look to be deterring the company from launching new products in different markets.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, Huawei could be launching the M-series of tablets in India soon. He details that the tablet will come with an M-Pen and is equipped with Harman Kardon speakers. He claims that Huawei could announce this device later in September. Nothing else has been revealed about the device and so far only Ishan is talking about it, so we advise that you take this information with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Huawei is all set to introduce M series tablet in India for the first time, later this month. The tablet comes with the M-Pen and is equipped with Harman Kardon speakers for an amazing sound quality. Features are going to be killer. Finally some good competition for iPad. #Huawei pic.twitter.com/oDJ6Hx75uN — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 12, 2019

In more Huawei-related news, Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, reportedly said that they might start selling the foldable Mate X as soon as next month. The reason why its arrival was being delayed was because of the "rollout of 5G and the need to give app developers time to adapt their apps to the new screen size." Yu reportedly said that the manufacturing of the smartphone is quite expensive and they had some challenges with its mass production also.

