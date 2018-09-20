Apple forgot making new AirPods, so Huawei is, apparently.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 20 Pro in London this October and according to a few leaks that have surfaced online, wireless AirPod-like earphones will launch along with the device.

Famous tipster Roland Quandt tweeted that “Huawei Freebuds 2 pro” is a product that the company will launch. From the image he tweeted, the wireless earphones look very similar to Apple’s AirPods. Huawei had launched the Freebuds earlier this year in March during the P20/P20 Pro launch, but they did not resemble the AirPods as much as the Freebuds 2 Pro appear to resemble.

Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro - new AirPod look-a-like wireless headphones. The battery case can be charged wirelessly - using the Mate 20 Pro! https://t.co/XGKV1n1f6o — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 19, 2018

The big difference, however, is that the Freebuds 2 Pro are expected to come in a case which can be charged wirelessly, which is unlike the Apple AirPods.

Yep, this is the Mate 20 Pro in a marketing shot for the new Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro. It isn't as big as we all thought - under 150mm length. Oh, also, Huaweis new wireless charger is in this pic too. More here: https://t.co/XGKV1n1f6o pic.twitter.com/8mf9jW21C0 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 19, 2018

The wireless earphones are also expected to be launched in a black color and will be priced somewhere around 150 euros (about Rs 12,700).

As far as the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are concerned, the device is expected to come with a Kirin 980 chipset, which was launched at IFA this year in Berlin. They will also feature a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, respectively.