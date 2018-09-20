Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 September, 2018 17:12 IST

Huawei could launch AirPods-like earphones which can be wirelessly charged

Freebuds 2 Pro are expected to come in a case which can be charged wirelessly, unlike the AirPods.

Apple forgot making new AirPods, so Huawei is, apparently.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 20 Pro in London this October and according to a few leaks that have surfaced online, wireless AirPod-like earphones will launch along with the device.

Famous tipster Roland Quandt tweeted that “Huawei Freebuds 2 pro” is a product that the company will launch. From the image he tweeted, the wireless earphones look very similar to Apple’s AirPods. Huawei had launched the Freebuds earlier this year in March during the P20/P20 Pro launch, but they did not resemble the AirPods as much as the Freebuds 2 Pro appear to resemble.

The big difference, however, is that the Freebuds 2 Pro are expected to come in a case which can be charged wirelessly, which is unlike the Apple AirPods.

The wireless earphones are also expected to be launched in a black color and will be priced somewhere around 150 euros (about Rs 12,700).

As far as the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are concerned, the device is expected to come with a Kirin 980 chipset, which was launched at IFA this year in Berlin. They will also feature a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, respectively.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

