Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei could be launching two chipsets this year, one will have an integrated 5G modem

A special 5G edition of the Mate 30 series will have this new chipset.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 14:08:41 IST

Huawei has been making its own in-house SoCs in the form of HiSilicon Kirin which feature in its devices along with its sub-brand Honor's devices. The company has been launching one flagship SoC per year which competes with Qualcomm and Apple's offerings, but this time around the company could reveal two chipsets in 2019.

Huawei could be launching two chipsets this year, one will have an integrated 5G modem

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport. Image: Reuters

While we know that Huawei will be launching the Kirin 980 SoC this year, a report by Nikkei has also speculated that the company will be coming out with an integrated 5G chipset. Qualcomm is said to bring its 5G-integrated chipset somewhere in mid-2020.

We know that Huawei is about to launch its flagship Mate 30-series in September and the report speculates that one of them will be special 5G edition of the Mate 30 series which will have this chipset and would launch at the end of the year.

The report also adds that Huawei has set a target of delivering 10 million 5G smartphones by the end of the year with the Mate 20 X 5G, available in Europe, looking to spearhead the sales.

According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC, a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W super charge fast charging feature.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to launch in China on 26 July, leaked invite image confirms

Jul 22, 2019
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to launch in China on 26 July, leaked invite image confirms
Huawei Mate 30 reported live pictures spotted online showing the 'waterfall display'

Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 reported live pictures spotted online showing the 'waterfall display'

Jul 24, 2019
Apple moving talks forward regarding the acquisition of Intel's smartphone-modem chip business

Apple

Apple moving talks forward regarding the acquisition of Intel's smartphone-modem chip business

Jul 23, 2019
Apple buys majority of Intel modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion

Apple

Apple buys majority of Intel modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion

Jul 26, 2019
Apple will launch three new iPhones in 2020 and they will all feature 5G: Report

Apple

Apple will launch three new iPhones in 2020 and they will all feature 5G: Report

Jul 29, 2019
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to offer the boost mobiles gamers need

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to offer the boost mobiles gamers need

Jul 15, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019