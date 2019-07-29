tech2 News Staff

Huawei has been making its own in-house SoCs in the form of HiSilicon Kirin which feature in its devices along with its sub-brand Honor's devices. The company has been launching one flagship SoC per year which competes with Qualcomm and Apple's offerings, but this time around the company could reveal two chipsets in 2019.

While we know that Huawei will be launching the Kirin 980 SoC this year, a report by Nikkei has also speculated that the company will be coming out with an integrated 5G chipset. Qualcomm is said to bring its 5G-integrated chipset somewhere in mid-2020.

We know that Huawei is about to launch its flagship Mate 30-series in September and the report speculates that one of them will be special 5G edition of the Mate 30 series which will have this chipset and would launch at the end of the year.

The report also adds that Huawei has set a target of delivering 10 million 5G smartphones by the end of the year with the Mate 20 X 5G, available in Europe, looking to spearhead the sales.

According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC, a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W super charge fast charging feature.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.