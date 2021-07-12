FP Trending

Huawei has finally launched Band 6 in the Indian market today, 12 July. For now, it is exclusively available on Amazon at a price of Rs 4,490. Also, the company is also offering a free Huawei Mini speaker worth Rs 1,999 to customers who shop for the Huawei Band 6 between 12 to 14 July. A dedicated microsite for the band has also been created by Amazon.

Huawei Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED color display alongside a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio and 282 PPI (pixel density). It also has a 42 percent extended screen-to-body ratio. Huawei claims that the screen of the new band is 148 percent larger than its predecessor, Huawei Band 4. The fitness wearable also comes with skin-friendly UV-treated and dirt-resistant silicone straps.

The newly launched Huawei Band 6 features a heart rate sensor, a sleep monitor, and TruRelax 2.0 stress monitoring technology. It also comes with Sp02 monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. It has about 96 workout modes that include running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. It offers support for Bluetooth and is compatible with phones running Android 6 or higher and iOS 9 or higher.

As per Huawei, the band offers a battery life of 14 days with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. The company is also claiming that customers will get two days’ use with just five minutes of charging.

Huawei Band 6 will be offered in four color options that include Amber Sunrise, Graphite Black, Forest Green, and Sakura Pink. It measures 43x25.4x10.99 mm.