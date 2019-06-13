Thursday, June 13, 2019Back to
Huawei asks Verizon to pay for over 200 patents - WSJ

(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has told Verizon Communications Inc that the U.S. carrier should pay licensing fees for more than 200 of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker's patents, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/huawei-presses-verizon-to-pay-for-patents-11560354414?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ReutersJun 13, 2019 00:07:16 IST

Verizon should pay to "solve the patent licensing issue," a Huawei intellectual property licensing executive wrote in February, according to the report.

The patents in question range from core network equipment, wireline infrastructure and internet-of-things technology, the report said.

Representatives for Huawei and Verizon met last week in New York to discuss some of the patents at issue, the WSJ said. Verizon is not a Huawei customer.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The United States last month put Huawei on a blacklist that barred it from doing business with U.S. companies on security grounds without government approval, prompting some global tech firms to cut ties with the world's largest telecoms equipment maker.

Shares of Verizon pared gains on the report.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

