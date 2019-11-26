tech2 News Staff

It looks like the Apple iPad Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 may have some competition from Huawei. The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled the MatePad Pro tablet that comes with a hole-punch display sporting an 8 MP selfie camera.

Huawei MatePad Pro specifications and features

The MatePad Pro strongly resembles the 11-inch iPad Pro but it has even slimmer bezels, weighing at 460 g. It’s 10.8-inch Super AMOLED display has a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution with 540 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, it comes with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage configurations. While there’s an 8 MP camera on the front, the rear houses a 13 MP primary sensor. There are Wi-Fi and LTE versions supported by the tablet.

The MatePad Pro supports an M-Pen stylus that will enable precise touch controls and drawing on the tablet. There's a quad-speaker setup as well.

The 7,250 mAh battery supports 40 W Huawei SuperCharge. Additionally, it also supports 15 W wireless charging and 7.5 W reverse wireless charging.

The MatePad Pro will be available in four colour variants including Black, Green, Orange, and White.

Running on EMUI 10 based on Android 10, the tablet doesn’t support Google Mobile Services. This means you won’t be able to use Google’s services like Gmail, Play Store, Search, etc., by default.

Huawei MatePad Pro pricing and availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro has a starting price of 3,299 CNY (Rs 33,600 approx.) for the Wi-Fi version of the 6 GB + 128 GB configuration. The LTE versions starts at 3,799 CNY (Rs 38,700 approx.) whereas the 8 GB + 256 GB config is priced at 4,499 CNY (Rs 45,800 approx.).

Pre-orders of the MatePad Pro have already begun. The tablet is set to officially go on sale on 12 December. However, this is only for China and there’s no information on international availability. A 5G version of the tablet is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

