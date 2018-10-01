Late last week, Huawei quietly introduced a new mid-range tablet — the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite. The tablet was listed on the company’s website, but sans any price and availability details.

In terms of specifications and features, the MediaPad M5 Lite features a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC. The tablet comes in two variants, a 3GB RAM and a 32GB model, and a 4GB of RAM and 64GB option.

Also, the listing of the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite particularly touts the quad speaker system by Harman/Kardon on the tablet.

Further, the MediaPad M5 Lite, works with Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to replicate a 3D surround sound experience. It is fuelled by a massive 7,500mAh battery and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo 8.0.

Huawei advertises it as ideal for long multimedia and gaming sessions.

Another highlight of the tablet is its stylus update, which the company calls the Huawei M-Pen, which supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. However, notably, the stylus will only be available in select markets and it features a gunmetal finish.

The MediaPad M5 Lite is the successor to the MediaPad M5, which was unveiled back in March this year. The tablet comes within an 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch screen variant. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 series chipset, runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and comes with 4 GB of RAM. For storage, there are two option to choose from, a 64 GB storage model, and one with 32 GB storage.

Further, the MediaPad M5 features a a 13 MP f/2.2 rear camera, and an 8 MP f/2.2 front camera.