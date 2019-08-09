tech2 News Staff

It’s just day one of the Huawei Developer Conference and plenty of announcements have already been made. Key among these was the official reveal of Harmony OS (or HongmengOS as it will continue to be called in China). While Harmony OS will be out of reach for many for the next couple of years, Huawei’s forked version of Android, called EMUI is basically a big takeaway from the developer conference.

Oddly, Huawei did not reveal too many new features or updates about EMUI 10.0 on stage. It probably is saving up some features from Android Q that should be announced in the coming week as the event progresses.

Key among today’s announcements for EMUI 10.0 is a system-wide dark mode. Huawei claimed on stage that it is not exactly easy to pull off. There’s also always-on display stickers that would be similar to the ones showcased by Samsung and Xiaomi (on the K20 Pro).

System icons have gotten a refresh as well, UI elements do look reactive in the sense that they pop in and out with plenty of transitions all over the place, which is a big leap from the rather dated EMUI we currently have on Huawei’s smartphones.

Huawei also showcased a new assistant that would work across all of its products. The new assistant, however, will only be available for users in China.

UI improvements and updates aside, Huawei also showcased a new feature that links phones to its PCs. Called Multi-Screen Collaboration, one can wirelessly connect the phone to the PC access files between the two.

Huawei also showcased HiCar that will let you pair your Huawei smartphone to your car’s infotainment system and control its features.

All in all, expect EMUI 10.0 to feel refreshing and fluid and also lighter than its previous iterations.

As for the devices supported, here’s a list of devices that will get the update.

Honor 8X

Honor 10

Honor 20

Honor 20i/20 Lite

Honor 20 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

As for the Android Q public beta version of EMUI 10.0, it will be out for download on 8 September on the Huawei P30 Pro.

