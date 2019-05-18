Saturday, May 18, 2019Back to
(Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is asking its top Asian chipmakers to maintain deliveries after Washington decided to curb the telecom giant's access to American technology, the Nikkei reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it will maintain supplies for the time being even though it was assessing the impact of Washington's decision, the report said. Innolux Corp, which supplies screen to Huawei, said it will have an impact, but it was hard to determine its scope and that its shipping schedule for Huawei remained unchanged, according to the report

May 18, 2019

(Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is asking its top Asian chipmakers to maintain deliveries after Washington decided to curb the telecom giant's access to American technology, the Nikkei reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it will maintain supplies for the time being even though it was assessing the impact of Washington's decision, the report said.

Innolux Corp, which supplies screen to Huawei, said it will have an impact, but it was hard to determine its scope and that its shipping schedule for Huawei remained unchanged, according to the report.

U.S. chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc and Qorvo Inc suspended shipments on Friday, the report said, while other U.S. companies are set to follow suit as the restrictions take effect.

Huawei, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Innolux, Qualcomm and Qorvo did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The Trump administration on Thursday added Huawei to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the company from buying parts and components from American firms without U.S. government approval.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengalurul; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

