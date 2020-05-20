FP Trending

Huami, the maker of Xiaomi’s Mi Bands, has revealed that it is developing a see-through self-disinfecting mask, named Aeri. The company is manufacturing masks for protection against coronavirus.

The mask will have built-in ultraviolet lights with the capability of disinfecting filters within 10 minutes when connected to a power supply through a USB port. However, users will have to clean the outer surface as the UV lights will only sanitize the inside of the mask.

As per a report in TechCrunch the Aeri project is part of the company’s way of entering the general health sector beyond pure fitness monitoring.

The filters used in the mask will follow the N95 filtration standards. Each filter of Aeri could remain effective for up to a month and a half, while N95 masks last eight hours before replacement.

It will feature a fan for breathable comfort, that’s why it has been named Aeri, a homophone of “airy”.

Aeri will allow users to unlock their device using Face ID without having to remove it. This will be possible because the mask will be made of an anti-fog material.

“Whether people need to unlock their phones or not, they want to see each other’s faces at social occasions,” said Pengtao Yu, vice president of industrial design at Huami.

The company has not divulged how much the mask will cost, but TechCrunch reported quoting Yu that it will target the “mass consumer market” around the world. It will be used for protection against the virus as well as air pollution.