Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huami reportedly working on self-disinfecting, transparent mask called Aeri

Filters used in the mask will follow N95 filtration standards, each filter of Aeri reportedly effective for up to a month.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 18:16:12 IST

Huami, the maker of Xiaomi’s Mi Bands, has revealed that it is developing a see-through self-disinfecting mask, named Aeri. The company is manufacturing masks for protection against coronavirus.

The mask will have built-in ultraviolet lights with the capability of disinfecting filters within 10 minutes when connected to a power supply through a USB port. However, users will have to clean the outer surface as the UV lights will only sanitize the inside of the mask.

As per a report in TechCrunch the Aeri project is part of the company’s way of entering the general health sector beyond pure fitness monitoring.

Huami reportedly working on self-disinfecting, transparent mask called Aeri

Huami Aeri Mask. Image: Huami

The filters used in the mask will follow the N95 filtration standards. Each filter of Aeri could remain effective for up to a month and a half, while N95 masks last eight hours before replacement.

It will feature a fan for breathable comfort, that’s why it has been named Aeri, a homophone of “airy”.

Aeri will allow users to unlock their device using Face ID without having to remove it. This will be possible because the mask will be made of an anti-fog material.

“Whether people need to unlock their phones or not, they want to see each other’s faces at social occasions,” said Pengtao Yu, vice president of industrial design at Huami.

The company has not divulged how much the mask will cost, but TechCrunch reported quoting Yu that it will target the “mass consumer market” around the world. It will be used for protection against the virus as well as air pollution.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huami Amazfit T-Rex review

Huami Amazfit T-Rex review: A rugged companion for all your fitness needs

May 06, 2020
Huami Amazfit T-Rex review: A rugged companion for all your fitness needs
Coronavirus Outbreak: Domestic manufacturers have capacity to produce 2.5 lakh PPE, 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, Group of Ministers told

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Domestic manufacturers have capacity to produce 2.5 lakh PPE, 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, Group of Ministers told

May 06, 2020
Video shows Visakhapatnam police beating up 'inebriated' doctor; medico had been suspended for complaining about PPE kits, N-95 masks shortage

NewsTracker

Video shows Visakhapatnam police beating up 'inebriated' doctor; medico had been suspended for complaining about PPE kits, N-95 masks shortage

May 19, 2020
COVID-19 in Karnataka: Shortage of PPE kits, unequal distribution of resources put health workers in line of fire

NewsTracker

COVID-19 in Karnataka: Shortage of PPE kits, unequal distribution of resources put health workers in line of fire

May 19, 2020
Along with Mi 10, Xiaomi may launch IoT products like Mi Box, Mi TV Stick at the launch event today

Xiaomi

Along with Mi 10, Xiaomi may launch IoT products like Mi Box, Mi TV Stick at the launch event today

May 08, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Box 4K launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, 4,999, 3,499 respectively

Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Box 4K launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, 4,999, 3,499 respectively

May 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020