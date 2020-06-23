FP Trending

Huami on Monday has launched Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs. 13,999. The smartwatch dedicated for athletes and sports enthusiasts will be available for purchase on in.amazfit.com and e-commerce portal Flipkart starting from 8 pm today.

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch: Features and specification

The Amazfit Stratos 3 comes powered with a dual chip and dual operating system. It promises 14 days of battery life and comes with 5 ATM water-resistant.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 35-70-hour continuous GPS tracker, transflective MIP display with a 1.34-inch (320x320 pixels) full-round display. It is available with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating.

The wearable has built-in activity profiles like Ultra-Endurance Mode, VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 can connect to the Amazfit App via Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE 5.0 and provides a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. The smartwatch also sports four physical buttons for easy management despite the sweat.

The wearable also features 80 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and FIRST BEAT professional-level sports analysis for skills improvement and injury prevention.

Huami’s BioTracker optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.

The smartwatch incorporates three-mode/four-satellite GPS positioning chip (GPS+ GLONASS + GPS+GALILEO + GPS+BEIDOU) that provides increased speed and trajectory accuracy.

It also comes with internal music storage of up to 400 songs, and connectivity to Bluetooth headsets to enjoy a phone-free workout.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch also has a silicon strap that makes it a comfortable wear and the Elite Edition features an ultra-resistant sapphire crystal and soft, durable fluorubber strap.