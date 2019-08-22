tech2 News Staff

Taiwanese company HTC recently launched its Wildfire X in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The smartphone is now available on sale on Flipkart in two storage variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB variant and one colour variant — Sapphire Blue.

The smartphone is packed with 3,300 mAh battery and runs on Android 9 Pie.

HTC Wildfire X pricing, sale offers

HTC Wildfire X's base model is priced at Rs 10,999 and the higher storage variant, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB, is priced at 13,999.

As for sale offers, HTC has tied up with Vodafone and will give existing Vodafone, Idea users Rs 3,750 worth of recharge coupons. These can be availed using the MyVodafone/MyIdea (MVA/MIA) app. The user will also get an additional 0.5 GB data per day for the next 18 months.

HTC Wildfire X specifications

The HTC Wildfire X handset features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a noticeable chin at the bottom edge.

It features MTK Helio P22 Processor and is paired with two RAM and storage options starting from 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Expandable storage is available using a microSD card slot that accepts cards of up to 256 GB.

The camera setup includes a 12 MP + 8 MP (2x optical zoom) + 5 MP (Depth sensor) where the 8 MP telephoto lens can also utilise 8X hybrid zoom to click photos. There's an 8 MP camera for selfies.

The handset runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging using a Type C USB port.

On the software side of things, HTC has included a Mybuddy feature that users can use as a personal security tool. The device can be pulled out from the shell to trigger a loud alarm, send live location information to friends and family, and record and transmit audio/video of surroundings in real-time.

