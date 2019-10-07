Monday, October 07, 2019Back to
HTC to make a comeback in the premium smartphone segment, CEO confirms

In order to get back in the smartphone market, HTC might partner with other companies in the near future.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2019 11:11:34 IST

It has been a while since we saw an HTC smartphone making headlines, at least none for any good reasons. Company CEO, Yves Maitre, addressed HTC's absence in the market at a recent tech event. He admitted that the company has suffered a loss in the past few years and assured that they will soon resume working on high-end smartphones.

HTC CEO Yves Maitre.

At an event organised by TechCrunch, Maitre spoke about the struggles that the tech brand was facing through the past few years. He admitted that HTC had stopped innovating hardware in the mobile space and tech brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei had done an incredible job in the department.

He also said that HTC has to improve when it comes to smartphones; and that since they do not have the volume to make smartphones anymore, they have to look for partnering with some other companies in order to grab the volume and to restart in the segment.

HTC recently shifted focus from the smartphone segment to Virtual reality hardware. And there is no doubt that the company offers some good products in that segment like the HTC Vive VR headset series.

According to Maitre, HTC will be aiming at the countries with "high GDP" and they are not looking at bringing the low-end smartphones anymore.

 

