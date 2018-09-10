Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
HTC testing a new smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

HTC could be opting for the X50 modem on the Snapdragon 855 chipset, making the phone 5G compliant.

HTC has been going through a rough patch for a long time and it culminated in shutting down all future sales in India. But if reports are to be believed the Taiwanese smartphone maker is working on a new flagship smartphone that might come with the yet-unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and also support 5G.

A HTC

A HTC "U11". Reuters

As per PhoneArena, it would seem that HTC is testing this chipset, which is said to be built using a 7 nm process, quite extensively. The report states that HTC could be opting for the X50 modem on the Snapdragon 855 chipset, making the phone 5G compliant. As to what this phone might be called is anyone's guess.

HTC isn't the only one testing the upcoming Qualcomm chipset. As per a report by GizmoChina, it appears that Xiaomi and Lenovo are also testing smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 855. In any case, any phone that does have the 855 SoC will most likely be released next year and we bet that the first phone could very likely be the Galaxy S10.

In recent news, Huawei has also released a 7 nm based chipset called as the Kirin 980 and it will be powering the Mate 20 lineup and also the Honor Magic, both of which are to be announced shortly. Apple's next-gen chipset, which in all likelihood will be called A12, should also be made using the 7 nm manufacturing technique.

