FP Trending

HTC has launched its first smartphone of the year, Desire 21 Pro 5G, without much of a promotion. The official page of the device is now active on its Taiwan website and the description carries all sorts of spec details about the product, including its price range. As per the dedicated landing page, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. Packed with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the device offers a 20:9 aspect ratio on a 6.7-inch screen. The IPS LCD screen features a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution display along with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 content.

It also supports QC 4.0+ fast charging of up to 18 W. However, it will run Android 10 out of the box.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera arrangement at the back. With a primary lens of 48 MP with f/1.8 aperture, there is an 8 MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and two more 2 MP sensors. While one of these is for capturing macro shots, the other is for giving depth information. For the selfie camera unit, there is a centered punch-hole which is home to a 16 MP lens.

The phone has two colour variants, at least for its initial release, and has been priced at 11,990 Taiwanese dollars which roughly translates to about $430. It is quite steep when compared with the specs that the device is offering. This is especially when OnePlus’ Nord range offers similar features at a much lower rate of $299.

Right now the official page only carries the link to pre-order the product in Taiwan. Also, no information about the device being released in other countries has been given. It is expected that HTC will be adjusting its price range for the Desire 21 Pro 5G before it being marketed to other foreign markets.