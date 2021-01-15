Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 690 chipset, quad rear camera setup launched

Packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone offers a 20:9 aspect ratio on a 6.7-inch screen.


FP TrendingJan 15, 2021 16:09:17 IST

HTC has launched its first smartphone of the year, Desire 21 Pro 5G, without much of a promotion. The official page of the device is now active on its Taiwan website and the description carries all sorts of spec details about the product, including its price range. As per the dedicated landing page, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. Packed with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the device offers a 20:9 aspect ratio on a 6.7-inch screen. The IPS LCD screen features a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution display along with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 content.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 690 chipset, quad rear camera setup launched

HTC Desire 21 Pro

It also supports QC 4.0+ fast charging of up to 18 W. However, it will run Android 10 out of the box.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera arrangement at the back. With a primary lens of 48 MP with f/1.8 aperture, there is an 8 MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and two more 2 MP sensors. While one of these is for capturing macro shots, the other is for giving depth information. For the selfie camera unit, there is a centered punch-hole which is home to a 16 MP lens.

The phone has two colour variants, at least for its initial release, and has been priced at 11,990 Taiwanese dollars which roughly translates to about $430. It is quite steep when compared with the specs that the device is offering. This is especially when OnePlus’ Nord range offers similar features at a much lower rate of $299.

Right now the official page only carries the link to pre-order the product in Taiwan. Also, no information about the device being released in other countries has been given. It is expected that HTC will be adjusting its price range for the Desire 21 Pro 5G before it being marketed to other foreign markets.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best hoverboards for 2020

Jan 06, 2021
Best hoverboards for 2020
Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Jan 11, 2021
Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Jan 11, 2021
Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Jan 11, 2021
Best phones under 15000

Best phones under 15000

Jan 15, 2021
Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Jan 15, 2021

science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021