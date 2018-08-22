Virtual Reality is a wonderful place to escape to, but the necessity of a chord keeps us tethered with reality, severely diminishing the experience. HTC came with a solution last year in the form of the Vive Wireless Adapter. That adapter has now finally gone on sale.

The device is priced at $299 and works for both the Vive and the Vive Pro. However, Vive Pro owners will need a compatibility pack that costs $60. The additional compatibility pack includes a connection cable for the Vive Pro as well as foam padding and an attachment device unique to the Vive Pro.

Pre-orders for the adapter start from 5 September for customers in the US. The adapter will be available on Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, NewEgg, and vive.com.

Daniel O’Brien, general manager at HTC Vive, says that the company has also ways known that to deliver good VR, they would need to go be wireless. The company has collaborated with Intel and DisplayLink for the adapter.

In order to carry out the installation of the Vive Wireless Adapter, a PCI-e card needs to be installed and a sensor needs to be attached to the PC, which will broadcast to and from the new wireless Vive headset.

The adapter features a broadcast range of 6 meters and a 150-degree field of view from the sensor. It runs in the interference-free 60 GHz band using Intel’s WiGig specification combined with DisplayLink’s XR codec. Of course, this also means that even the slightest obstacle would hamper connectivity.

Additionally, the Adapter is powered by the HTC QuickCharge 3.0 PowerBank, which can also double as a power bank for your smartphone.