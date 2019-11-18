Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
HP shares fell 5 percent after rejecting Xerox's buyout bid, indicating counter offer

Xerox has a market value of $8.4 billion and HP is valued at nearly $30 billion.


ReutersNov 18, 2019 20:11:35 IST

Shares of HP Inc fell as much as 5 percent on Monday after the personal computer maker rejected a buyout offer from Xerox Holdings Corp, and indicated it might instead make its own offer to take over the U.S. printer maker.

The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Reuters

HP stock has gained about 10 percent and those of Xerox around 7 percent since Nov. 5, when the first news reports surfaced on Xerox’s $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer to buy bigger rival HP.

The printer industry has been in decline for years as growth in purely electronic communication cuts the need for printed letters and documentation. Both HP and Xerox earn a chunk of their revenue from selling printers and related accessories.

HP said in a statement on Sunday that it recognised the potential benefits of consolidation and added that with access to diligence information on Xerox it could quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction.

Xerox has a market value of $8.4 billion and HP is valued at nearly $30 billion.

“We continue to believe consolidation within the printing industry makes sense given a mature and secularly challenged end demand backdrop,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a stake in Xerox, told the Wall Street Journal last week that he was not set on a particular structure for a deal with HP, as long as a combination is achieved.

Icahn, who also owns shares in HP, is yet to issue a statement on the latest developments.

In its letter to HP’s board, Xerox outlined about $2 billion in savings it said could be achieved within two years of the deal.

“HP and Xerox’s portfolios are largely complementary given different focus areas, and see an opportunity for significant cost takeout if the two companies were to combine,” Credit Suisse said.

HP shares were at $19.10 in premarket trading, while those of Xerox were down 4 percent at $37.38.

