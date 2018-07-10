HP India today launched two new laptops to cater to gamers in the country — HP Pavilion 15 and HP Omen 15.

The Pavillion 15 is priced starting at Rs 74,990, while the HP Omen 15 comes with a more premium price tag of Rs 1,05,990. Both laptops will be available across HP's online and offline retail partners.

While the Pavillion 15 is aimed at the mainstream, budget gamers, the Omen 15 caters to professionals who are looking for a relatively affordable package to play on the go.

Alongside the two laptops, HP also unveiled a few accessories in the Omen series. These include the Omen by HP Sequencer keyboard which will set you back by Rs 10,999, the Omen by HP Reactor mouse priced at Rs 3,499 and the Omen by HP Transceptor backpack with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. While these accessories will be available from August onwards, the Omen by HP Mouse 600 and Mouse 800 can be bought immediately.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop has portability and hardware for gameplay, content creation and productivity. The device includes a flexible variety of storage options and dual storage option for storage acceleration with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) backlit widescreen IPS panel along with processor options beginning with a Core i5-8300H up to a Core i7-8750H. There is 8 GB RAM on the top variant and features a 1 TB HDD clocked at 7200 rpm. The top two models also get a 128 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The HP Omen 15 laptop, on the other hand, is equipped with a 15.6-inch UHD IPS anti-glare panel with a brightness of 300 nits and a 144 Hz refresh rate display with a 7 millisecond response time.

The top-spec variant of the Omen 15 with a VR-ready Max-Q Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H with up to six cores and up to 16 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM. As for storage, the Omen 15 comes with a 1 TB HDD clocked at 7200 rpm and a 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD.