FP Studio

The New Pavilion x360 is an excellent buy for those on the lookout for a high-performance convertible laptopHP’s popular Pavilion range of laptops span entry-level notebooks to high-end laptops with flash storage, top-of-the-line processors and touch screens. The New Pavilion x360 is a stylish convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge and touch screen functionality. It comes pre-bundled with a pen, a nearly borderless display and a 512 GB SSD for smooth performance.

Design and build: 8/10

The thin and light New Pavilion x360 is one of the sleekest notebooks around. The notebook is made for people on the go with an hourglass design that allows the laptop to be opened from all three sides. The 360-degree geared hinges allow it to be propped up to view in tablet mode, laptop mode and play in tent mode. The new three-sided micro-edge bezel design enables a 14-inch screen to fit into a 12.3-inch chassis lending it a futuristic, compact design. This makes for a truly immersive visual experience. It comes in two shades: mineral silver and natural silver.

There is no compromising on storage for the sake of speed. The notebook has a 512 GB SSD which enables faster boot times and application loading times.

Display: 8/10

The touchscreen display comes with a 14-inch full-HD 1080p resolution. Colours pop, viewing angles are sharp, and images look crisp and balanced. The hand and pen simultaneous input ensure that sketching on the laptop is both precise and comfortable with full support for Windows 10 inking features.

Trackpad: 9/10

The precision touchpad allows the user to configure settings for sensitivity, tapping, application switching among others. The touchpad automatically updates with new features such as invoking Cortana, Action Center and Multitasking View. The latest Windows 10 gestures such as the 1 Finger Tap + Drag and 4 Finger Swipe are buttery-smooth to use.

Keyboard: 8.5/10

The edge-to-edge keyboard on the Pavilion x360 sports an IMR finish with a vertical brushed pattern. Typing is comfortable and the keys are quick to respond. There is also an option of a Fingerprint Reader on the keyboard deck.

Performance: 8.5/10

The Pavilion x360 is a powerful workhorse that breezes through everyday use. There is no lag even with a dozen tabs open and a video playing in the background. The laptop comes bundled with the latest Windows 10 64-bit OS. With a whopping 16 GB of RAM, Core i7-8565U 14 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GPU and a 2GB graphics card, the x360 can easily take on processor-heavy tasks such as casual gaming and media editing.

Battery: 8.5/10

The battery lasts about 10 hours with mixed-use making it convenient to carry it around. Go from 0 to 50% charge with the new *HP Fast Charge in just 45 minutes.

Sound: 8/10

The Pavilion x360 delivers rich, high-quality audio through dual HP speakers, HP audio boost and custom tuning by experts from the luxury audio brand- Bang & Olufsen. The sound is clear and loud enough to be heard in a conference room.

Final rating: 8.3

Verdict: The Pavilion x360 is the ideal choice for customers who want a stylish all-round performer.

This is a partnered post.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.