FP Trending

Computer Hardware company HP has announced the launch of its new notebook, HP Pavilion Aero 13. As claimed by the company, the 1 kg notebook is the lightest consumer-based AMD laptop. For immersive viewing, the notebook has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. This provides users with increased viewability and convenient content visibility. Considering that many are following the work from home model, HP had introduced battery optimiser and modern standby in its laptops.

The newly-launched notebook comes with up to 10.5 hours of battery life. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 & 7 5800U Mobile Processor, the notebook has AMD Radeon Graphics.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a fingerprint reader and a built-in Alexa. The starting price of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is Rs 79,999. The notebook is available in four colours including Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

The body of the machine has been made with recycled and sustainable material. It has a complete magnesium aluminum chassis along with a four-sided thin bezel.

Later this year, the laptop can also be upgraded to Windows 11.

The display includes a 100 percent sRGB for a wider color palette. It gives sharp images even if the user is sitting in sunlight with the help of 400 nits of brightness. With a screen size of 13.3-inch, the laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1990 resolution.

Speaking about their product, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market Vickram Bedi said that the light-weight notebook meets the mobility needs of its users. He added that HP has provided premium solutions without compromising on the look and feel of the device.