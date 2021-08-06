Friday, August 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HP Pavilion Aero 13 with AMD Ryzen chipsets, up to 10.5 hours battery launched at a starting price of Rs 79,999

As claimed by the company, the 1 kg notebook is the lightest consumer-based AMD laptop.


FP TrendingAug 06, 2021 15:08:05 IST

Computer Hardware company HP has announced the launch of its new notebook, HP Pavilion Aero 13. As claimed by the company, the 1 kg notebook is the lightest consumer-based AMD laptop. For immersive viewing, the notebook has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. This provides users with increased viewability and convenient content visibility. Considering that many are following the work from home model, HP had introduced battery optimiser and modern standby in its laptops.

HP Pavillion Aero

HP Pavillion Aero 13

The newly-launched notebook comes with up to 10.5 hours of battery life. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 & 7 5800U Mobile Processor, the notebook has AMD Radeon Graphics.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a fingerprint reader and a built-in Alexa. The starting price of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is Rs 79,999. The notebook is available in four colours including Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

The body of the machine has been made with recycled and sustainable material. It has a complete magnesium aluminum chassis along with a four-sided thin bezel.

Later this year, the laptop can also be upgraded to Windows 11.

The display includes a 100 percent sRGB for a wider color palette. It gives sharp images even if the user is sitting in sunlight with the help of 400 nits of brightness. With a screen size of 13.3-inch, the laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1990 resolution.

Speaking about their product, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market Vickram Bedi said that the light-weight notebook meets the mobility needs of its users. He added that HP has provided premium solutions without compromising on the look and feel of the device.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

HP

HP launches Victus 16 gaming laptops with power cooling and OMEN Gaming Hub: Check prices

Jul 27, 2021
HP launches Victus 16 gaming laptops with power cooling and OMEN Gaming Hub: Check prices

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021