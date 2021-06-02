tech2 News Staff

HP Inc has acquired Kingston Technology Company's gaming division, HyperX, for $425 million. HP says that the acquisition is expected to increase its profits, on a non-GAAP basis, in the first full year following closing. “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredible people of HyperX to HP. HyperX has built a loyal following among gamers and we look forward to further strengthening the HyperX brand,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

"This acquisition further advances our ability to create the compute experiences of the future, expand into valuable adjacencies, and unlock new sources of growth,” Cho added. The acquisition of HyperX will likely help HP Inc further its gaming brand Omen.

With the acquisition, Kingston will retain its gaming market-focused computer memory and storage products. This means, HP has bought the accessory business – keyboards, mice, and headsets – but Kingston will continue to own HyperX memory and storage. However, Kingston will not use the HyperX branding anymore.

Amid the acquisition news, Kingston has announced its gaming RAM lineup will be called Kingston FURY.

"Kingston FURY continues the evolution of leading-edge, high-performance, enthusiast and gaming memory solutions from the largest independent memory manufacturer in the world, backed by three decades of Kingston engineering, testing, manufacturing and customer service expertise. The company’s leadership position in the DRAM industry demonstrates it has the passion, commitment and resources to make Kingston FURY the leading high-performance, enthusiast and gaming memory solution in the market," Kingston said in an official statement.

Kingston says the FURY memory products will be divided in three categories:

Kingston FURY Renegade for high-performance speeds and low latencies with DDR4 frequencies up to 5,333 MHz.

Kingston FURY Beast for high-performance and cost-effective upgrade with speeds up to 3,733 MHz.

Kingston FURY Impact for SO-DIMM performance boost for laptops, NUCs and other small form-factor PCs with speeds up to 3200MHz.

Kingston will also be making some announced on 19 July regarding the new Fury lineup. The company has release a trailer that introduces the new lineup and teases the July launch.