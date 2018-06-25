Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 25 June, 2018 14:12 IST

HP Pavilion x360 with 8th gen Intel chips and pen support launched at Rs 50,347

HP has also introduced offers worth Rs 34,098 for students with its "Back to Campus" campaign.

HP India on 25 June launched its Pavilion "x360" notebook with pen for students, creative professionals and millennials at a starting price of Rs 50,347.

HP Pavilion x360.

The device comes packed with Intel 8th-generation Core processors with micro-edge display for an immersive experience.

Its Intel Optane memory improves overall system performance by 28 percent, thus, helping to open large media projects 4.1 times faster and helps launch emails 5.8 times faster according to Intel.

"The new range of HP Pavilion x360 upholds our philosophy of customer-centric innovation. The refreshed features in the new device will cater to the professional and personal needs of the students," Vickram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India said in a statement.

Weighing 1.68 kg, the laptop is lighter than its predecessor and features dual storage for faster speed.

The 3D-geometric facets of the speaker grill provide better engineered audio and the notebook comes with a fingerprint reader for a secure and fast login.

With a battery backup of 11 hours, it is supported by HP "Fast Charge" for all-day computing, the company claimed.

The notebook comes with a 5 MP camera with 120-degree wide viewing lens which allows users to capture photos and videos from every angle.

HP has also introduced offers worth Rs 34,098 for students with its "Back to Campus" campaign that cover security, device warranty and damage protection.

