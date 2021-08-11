Wednesday, August 11, 2021Back to
HP launches Envy 14, Envy 15 laptops with 11 gen Intel chipsets at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999

The HP laptops are meant for creative consumers like photographers, designers, videographers, music composers or illustrators, and more.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2021 12:34:37 IST

HP has launched the new Envy lineup of laptops in India. The new portfolio consists of the Envy 14 and the Envy 15 laptops that are specifically meant for content creators. The company has also introduced an exclusive network called "HP Creators' Garage" that will help aspiring creators get a platform to learn and grow.

Both the laptops offer a sleek design, long battery life, audio/video features, and loads more and are meant for creative consumers like photographers, designers, videographers, music composers or illustrators, and more.

HP Envy 14

HP Envy 14

HP Envy 14 features, specs, price

The Envy 14 comes with a 14-inch display that supports an aspect ratio of 16:10 for a wider viewing area. It comes with colour calibration and Delta E <2 colour accuracy. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics. There's support for an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes to keep the working cool.

It also has dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, Thunderbolt 4 with USBC, and HP Dynamic Power to distribute power between the CPU and the GPU for smooth usage. The Envy 14 is expected to last up to 16.5 hours on a single charge.

Additionally, the notebook comes with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, HP QuickDrop for easy media transfer, AI Noise Removal to block out background noise, and more. It also comes with a physical camera stutters to easily turn off the camera or know if it is on, dedicated buttons to keep the mics on/off, and a fingerprint scanner to keep things safe.

The HP Envy 14 starts at Rs 1,04,999

HP Envy 15 features, specs, price

The HP Envy 15 gets a 15.6-inch screen and boasts a sophisticated aluminium chassis and diamond-cut design. It also is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ) graphics.

It also comes with gaming-class thermals to maintain the temperature and has a battery life of 16.5 hours. Much like the Ency 14, it also comes with a suite of software tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom,  HP QuickDrop, and more.

The HP Envy 15 starts at Rs 1,54,999.

Both laptops will be available to buy in Natural Silver colour via  HP World Stores (online too), large retail outlets such as Reliance, Croma, and leading e-commerce sites Amazon, Flipkart and major multi-brand outlets.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


