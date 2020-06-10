Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
HP launches 14s notebook series in India starting at Rs 44,999: Here is all you need to know

HP14s features a 14-inch full-HD display, is powered by Intel core i3 processor and offers 4 GB RAM.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2020 16:59:20 IST

Hewlett–Packard (HP) has launched HP 14s notebook series in India. The new notebook series that include HP 14s and Pavilion X360 14 offer 4G LTE connectivity and come at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The notebooks will allow users to stay connected all the time, especially at locations where there is low fixed-line broadband penetration.

HP14s, which comes with Intel core i3 processor, has 4 GB RAM, while the model with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor is equipped with 8 GB RAM. It runs on Windows 10 with built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6. HP 14s comes with a 14-inch full-HD display with 250 nits of brightness and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut. The company has also equipped it with 1 TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage options.

The portable device has a full-size, island-type keyboard coupled with a touchpad. HP 14s comes with 41Wh lithium-ion battery and weighs 1.53 kilograms. The notebook has Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone and microphone combo and an HDMI 1.4b for connectivity.

Equipped with an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam, HP 14s has a multi-format SD card reader and a dedicated SIM card slot.

Pavilion X360 14 like HP 14s comes loaded with Windows 10 and it is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics. It also has a 14-inch full-HD display and offers hands-free access to Amazon Alexa and wake on voice feature. Pavilion X360 14 features dual speakers which are powered by B&O Audio and HP Audio Boost.

Sporting a larger screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 percent, the device supports to 11 hours of battery life.

