Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HP introduces new AI-powered learning tools including Digital Pedagogy Coach, Literacy Attainment Coach and more for students

The AI tool collects diagnostic data, provides reading analysis, and suggests interventions in order to drive literacy.


FP TrendingJul 19, 2021 16:32:09 IST

With the transition from physical classrooms to online learning owing to the coronavirus pandemic, HP India has unveiled new technology solutions to use a blended model for remote and classroom learning. HP has launched its latest learning service called HP School Coach in collaboration with a leading learning and development company named Mirai Partners.

Image: Reuters

The AI tool collects diagnostic data, provides reading analysis, and suggests interventions in order to drive literacy. Image: Reuters

The tool has been designed based on deep insights from school principals, teachers, senior leadership teams across the world who will assist HP School Coach on three pillars - Literacy Attainment Coach, Digital Pedagogy Coach, and School Improvement Coach.

HP’s Literacy Attainment Coach, in order to combat the literacy gap amongst students, employs artificial intelligence (AI) and research to accurately assess a learner's age-based ability to read and comprehend.

The AI tool collects diagnostic data, provides reading analysis, and suggests interventions in order to drive literacy. For the purpose of improvement, it allows teachers to help students with on-demand courses. It can also diagnose early literacy challenges in children, such as dyslexia, and suggest remedies.

The Digital Pedagogy Coach tool enables tracking of the strategy, so the administrators receive a dashboard view of the progress whenever needed. As a result, every single school has a unique and tailored strategy of digital transformation with evaluation indicators and defined objectives.

School Improvement Coach monitors school's performance based on insights, efficiency, and transparency. The technology enables efficient improvement tracking inside schools and the education system.

To provide an activity-based learning system powered by inspiration, personalization, and engagement through video conferencing, HP has also launched HP Classeasy in partnership with Classera, a leader in Learning Management System (LMS) and Student Information System (SIS).

Speaking on the launch, Rajnish Gupta, Senior Director & Head Enterprise PC Sales, HP India said, “With customisable dashboards for teachers and schools, these technologies will allow for easy and seamless monitoring of progress. These technology products and innovations will go a long way in redefining classroom learning and instruction delivery in India”.

Globally, HP's AI tools have already been implemented in Finland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, UAE, Egypt amongst other major markets. They are now being extended to India to help bridge the digital divide. The Indian customers can take free demos to experience the solutions.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

In Suchi Reddy's latest art project, a chance at forging our future, viewing AI as an extension of the senses

Jul 15, 2021
In Suchi Reddy's latest art project, a chance at forging our future, viewing AI as an extension of the senses
Explained: Why is the use of the Anthony Bourdain AI voice in Roadrunner docu drawing criticism

Buzz Patrol

Explained: Why is the use of the Anthony Bourdain AI voice in Roadrunner docu drawing criticism

Jul 19, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021