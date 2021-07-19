FP Trending

With the transition from physical classrooms to online learning owing to the coronavirus pandemic, HP India has unveiled new technology solutions to use a blended model for remote and classroom learning. HP has launched its latest learning service called HP School Coach in collaboration with a leading learning and development company named Mirai Partners.

The tool has been designed based on deep insights from school principals, teachers, senior leadership teams across the world who will assist HP School Coach on three pillars - Literacy Attainment Coach, Digital Pedagogy Coach, and School Improvement Coach.

HP’s Literacy Attainment Coach, in order to combat the literacy gap amongst students, employs artificial intelligence (AI) and research to accurately assess a learner's age-based ability to read and comprehend.

The AI tool collects diagnostic data, provides reading analysis, and suggests interventions in order to drive literacy. For the purpose of improvement, it allows teachers to help students with on-demand courses. It can also diagnose early literacy challenges in children, such as dyslexia, and suggest remedies.

The Digital Pedagogy Coach tool enables tracking of the strategy, so the administrators receive a dashboard view of the progress whenever needed. As a result, every single school has a unique and tailored strategy of digital transformation with evaluation indicators and defined objectives.

School Improvement Coach monitors school's performance based on insights, efficiency, and transparency. The technology enables efficient improvement tracking inside schools and the education system.

To provide an activity-based learning system powered by inspiration, personalization, and engagement through video conferencing, HP has also launched HP Classeasy in partnership with Classera, a leader in Learning Management System (LMS) and Student Information System (SIS).

Speaking on the launch, Rajnish Gupta, Senior Director & Head Enterprise PC Sales, HP India said, “With customisable dashboards for teachers and schools, these technologies will allow for easy and seamless monitoring of progress. These technology products and innovations will go a long way in redefining classroom learning and instruction delivery in India”.

Globally, HP's AI tools have already been implemented in Finland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, UAE, Egypt amongst other major markets. They are now being extended to India to help bridge the digital divide. The Indian customers can take free demos to experience the solutions.