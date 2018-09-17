Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 16:40 IST

HP introduces its 260 G3 affordable mini desktop to help students across India

Starting at Rs 19,990, the HP 260 G3 desktop will enable schools and institutions to keep costs low.

HP India on Monday introduced an affordable mini desktop to help students learn and collaborate in schools and educational institutions across the country.

Starting at Rs 19,990, the HP 260 G3 desktop will enable schools and institutes to set up or upgrade computers in their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) labs at a minimal cost, the company said in a statement.

"As technology becomes integral to businesses and consumers' daily lives, students need to learn digital skills that equip them well for the future," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

HP 260 G3

HP 260 G3

When paired with HP Integrated Work Center and HP EliteDisplay, teachers can read and present files effortlessly. With the wide range of input display connectors, documents can also be shared across multiple monitors.

"Driven by our goal to empower students, HP has launched the mini desktop solution to enable easy and affordable digital learning for students across India," Chandra added.

The Pentium Dual Core with 18.5-inch monitor system is available at a starting price of Rs 19,990 while Intel Core i3 with the 18.5-inch monitor is available at a starting price of Rs 25,990.

"We are hitting a new price band with the HP 260 G3 desktop mini. With this, HP will be able to address the market's need for cost-effective desktop PCs," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

The company is reaching out to schools and educational institutions as well as in smaller cities, where affordable digital learning devices can be highly useful.

The system runs Windows 10 Pro and houses memory up to 32 GB of DDR4.

