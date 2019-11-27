Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
HP Inc beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Nov 27, 2019

HP Inc beats estimates for quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - HP Inc on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its desktops and laptops.

Total revenue rose to $15.41 billion (£12.01 billion) in the fourth quarter from $15.37 billion a year earlier, above analysts' expectations of $15.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $388 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $1.45 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

