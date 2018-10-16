Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 October, 2018 14:46 IST

HP Envy X360 launched in India with AMD Ryzen R3 starting at Rs 60,990

HP ENVY x360 with AMD Ryzen R3 processor would be available from November.

Expanding its premium portfolio, HP Inc. on Tuesday launched the HP ENVY x360 convertible powered by AMD Ryzen processor for the millennials in India.

HP Envy X360.

HP Envy X360.

HP ENVY x360 with AMD Ryzen R3 processor would be available from November at a starting price of Rs 60,990.

The variant with 256GB storage will cost Rs 74,990.

"At HP, we believe in insights-driven innovation that enables us to deliver the PC experiences that users want. The HP Envy x360 is a combination of sleek design, optimum performance and quality at an affordable cost," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, told reporters here.

The convertible features the all-new HP Command Center which lets users optimise system performance, fan noise and temperature with its CoolSense technology.

The device supports Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, to provide fast internet connections for demanding streaming apps for movies, music and gaming.

HP Envy X360.

HP Envy X360.

The unique design of the laptop draws inspiration from handcrafted pieces that feature the Damascus pattern -- a high precision technique used in manufacturing specialty knives, known to be tough and durable, the company added.

AMD Ryzen processor gives performance up to 12.5 hours of battery life, charging from zero percent battery life to 50 per cent on 45 minutes charge with HP Fast Charge technology, the company claimed.

The Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchscreen gives a highly intuitive reaction, with HP Active Pen for a seamless and natural work experience.

The device is available in Dark Ash Silver colour with an angular Damascus pattern, thin bezels and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

NewsTracker

Any 'naamdar, kaamdar, daamdar or samajhdaar' can become PM in India, says BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha

May 13, 2018

HP Envy 14 Spectre Ultrabook comes to India

Mar 28, 2012

HP's new 2013 range includes a 3200 x 1800 resolution Envy 14

May 23, 2013

HP teases us with a possible Ultrabook – the Envy Spectre

Jan 04, 2012

CES 2012: HP announces ENVY 14 Spectre Ultrabook

Jan 11, 2012

Computex 2014: HP's Windows-based Envy, Pavilion, Slate series get new hybrids, all-in-one

Jun 02, 2014

science

Chandra Observatory

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

Oct 16, 2018

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018