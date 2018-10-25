Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 25 October, 2018 19:13 IST

HP claims to launch the world's thinnest portable printer in India for Rs 8,999

HP Sprocket plus connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth and prints photographs sized 2.3 x 3.4 inches

Printing and PC major HP on 25 October launched a portable photo printer  the new HP Sprocket Plus  for Rs 8,999 in India.

Touted as the world's thinnest photo printer, the device produces 30 percent larger photos (2.3-inch x 3.4-inch), compared to the first HP Sprocket, on HP ZINK paper. The ZINK paper will be available for Rs 799 for a pack of 20.

"Printed photos are a moment of time captured and displayed in space and we are seeing a revival as the young millennials, the digital natives want to print photos of moments they love and cherish," said Sumeer Chandra, MD, HP Inc India.

HP Sprocket Plus. Image: HP

HP Sprocket Plus. Image: HP

The Sprocket App (available on iOS and Android) has been upgraded with new capabilities and users can now print photos from Social Media apps directly.

A feature called "Embedded Experience" prints photos with a concealed watermark that reveal additional content when viewing the photos through the App.

Further, it comes equipped with numerous filters, text borders, stickers and emojis that let users customise their images.

"We had lost the joy of seeing photos that we took but with printing. We can bring that joy back. Sprocket Plus will rekindle the passion for physical photographs," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director - Printing Systems and Solutions, HP Inc India.

HP Sprocket plus connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth and prints photographs sized 2.3 x 3.4 inches using ZINK technology, delivering colourful, smudge-proof, water-resistant and tear-resistant photos without ink or toner cartridges.

The peel-and-stick backing property of ZINK paper can turn favourite photos into fun stickers.

