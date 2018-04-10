Electronics giant HP has just announced the launch of its latest Chrome OS-powered device, the Chromebook x2.

The Chromebook x2 tablet comes with a 12.3-inch screen with a 2K IPS WLED-backlit display, a keyboard cover and support for a stylus. HP has priced the tablet at $599, making it more affordable overall than Apple's iPad Pro, especially since the keyboard and stylus are bundled.

HP has packed in an Intel Core M3-7Y30 Processor clocked at up to 2.6 GHz with HD Graphics 615 and 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM. The x2 only includes 32 GB of eMMC storage, but thankfully, this can be expanded using a microSD card. The company has added a 5MP camera on the front and a 13 MP camera.

In terms of connectivity options, the x2 Chromebook will come with two Type-C USB 3.0 gen 1 ports along with a 3.5-mm combo jack. The x2 Chromebook also packs in a 4-cell, 48 Wh Li-ion battery. The Chromebook x2 will be competing with the Always-Connected PCs that Qualcomm launched in December last year and the newly launched iPad that Apple launched about two weeks ago.

Considering the price point of $599, the x2 sits between Apple's iOS-powered $299 iPad and a whole slew of slightly more expensive Qualcomm-powered PCs running Windows 10. Compared to the iPad Pro, the Chromebook x2 might be good value, given that the cost of the Pro with accessories far exceeds the $599 price bracket.