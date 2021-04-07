FP Trending

HP has introduced the new Chromebook 11a in India. The Chrome OS-based laptop is another affordable offering by the company, which is specified for students so that they can conveniently study from home. The Chromebook 11a houses an 11.6-inch HD IPS LCD touch display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio MT8183 octa-core processor. It will have a single RAM and storage option. There is 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 256 GB via a microSD card slot.

On the connectivity front, the laptop features a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, an audio jack, and a memory card slot. Additionally, it gets an inbuilt webcam and dual speakers for east video calls. The latest device is rolled out in a single Indigo Blue colour variant.

Commenting on the launch, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said, “With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments”.

The Chromebook 11a comes with up to and runs on Chrome OS. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Google One membership for free 100 GB of cloud storage for a year.

The upcoming offering by HP comes with a price tag of Rs 21,999 and is now available to buy exclusively via Flipkart.