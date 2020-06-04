Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
HP announces wireless headset, 2.1-channel speaker system and new mice for gamers

The HP X1000, the company’s first wireless 2.4GHz headset, offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and has a comfortable headband.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2020 11:38:29 IST

HP is coming up with some new gaming accessories that include wireless headset for gamers and 2.1-channel speaker system. The company has also announced two new gaming mice, which are the $49 Omen Vector and the $29 Omen Vector Essential. Besides all this, a curved 24-inch gaming monitor will also be up for grabs.

Image: Reuters

It can be connected to PC and PS4 through a USB wireless dongle that is placed behind a magnetic and removable plate covering the left ear cup. The company claims that it can run for up to 20 hours per charge. The HP X1000 charges via its Micro USB port. It will be released in August for $99.99.

The gaming mice are wired models and feature six buttons. They use new sensors co-developed with Pixart. The Omen Vector is the higher-end option of the two and has more LEDs and features a textured rubber grip on the side compared to the Vector Essential. It features an Omen Radar 3 sensor with sensitivity of up to 16,000 DPI.

The Vector Essential is equipped with Omen Radar 1 sensor and is plastic all over. It comes with 25g of extra weights and due to addition of 5g weights in the bottom it can weigh as much as 113g.

The Omen Vector will be released in June, while the Vector Essential will be out in July.

The new 24-inch gaming monitor, HP X24c, comes with a 144Hz VA 1080p panel with narrow-gamut panel and 300-nit brightness. It supports FreeSync Premium adaptive refresh as it is equipped with higher refresh rate and 4ms pixel response.

