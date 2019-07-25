tech2 News Staff

HP released the new Spectre series of Always Connected PCs in India with the Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio. The laptops are equipped with support for Gigabit-class LTE so that users can quickly connect to cellular networks on-the-go rather than relying on vulnerable public Wi-Fi hotspots.

HP Spectre x360

Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, it comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It’s 13.3-inch full HD IPS display has a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The laptop weighs 1.32 kg.

It comes with two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports that support Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2 and Power Delivery 3.0. There’s another USB 3.1 Gen 2 port along with a headphone and mic combo jack. It has 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. For LTE, both the devices pack an Intel XMM 7560 LTE-Advanced Pro chip.

HP Spectre Folio

The Spectre Folio boasts of being the world’s first convertible PC that uses leather over the body. It runs on an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Y-series CPU with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The 13.3-inch full HD display has 400 nits of brightness and the laptop is said to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

In terms of connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 3 and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports including a headphone and mic combo. It also comes with 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop weighs around 1.47 kg.

Pricing and availability

The HP Spectre x360 is available in two variants – a regular and an LTE version. Starting from Rs 1,09,990, the regular variant of the HP Spectre x360 is available in Dark Ash Grey while a Poseidon Blue variant is priced at Rs 1,19,990. The LTE variant is only available in the Dark Ash Grey variant for Rs 1,69,990. Coming to the HP Spectre Folio, there’s only one variant that comes with LTE and in a Cognac Brown variant priced at Rs 1,99,990. All the above laptops are available on HP's online store and other e-commerce websites.

