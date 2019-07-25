Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HP announces Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio laptops with Gigabit LTE in India

Both the devices will support dual SIM card slots with a nano-SIM slot to connect to cellular networks


tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 17:41:30 IST

HP released the new Spectre series of Always Connected PCs in India with the Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio. The laptops are equipped with support for Gigabit-class LTE so that users can quickly connect to cellular networks on-the-go rather than relying on vulnerable public Wi-Fi hotspots.

HP announces Spectre x360 and Spectre Folio laptops with Gigabit LTE in India

The HP Spectre x360 has an all aluminum body. Image: HP.

HP Spectre x360

Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, it comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It’s 13.3-inch full HD IPS display has a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The laptop weighs 1.32 kg.

It comes with two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports that support Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2 and Power Delivery 3.0. There’s another USB 3.1 Gen 2 port along with a headphone and mic combo jack. It has 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. For LTE, both the devices pack an Intel XMM 7560 LTE-Advanced Pro chip.

HP Spectre Folio

The Spectre Folio boasts of being the world’s first convertible PC that uses leather over the body. It runs on an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Y-series CPU with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The 13.3-inch full HD display has 400 nits of brightness and the laptop is said to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

The HP Spectre Folio has a leather finish over the body.

The HP Spectre Folio has a leather finish over the body.

In terms of connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 3 and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports including a headphone and mic combo. It also comes with 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop weighs around 1.47 kg.

Pricing and availability

The HP Spectre x360 is available in two variants – a regular and an LTE version. Starting from Rs 1,09,990, the regular variant of the HP Spectre x360 is available in Dark Ash Grey while a Poseidon Blue variant is priced at Rs 1,19,990. The LTE variant is only available in the Dark Ash Grey variant for Rs 1,69,990. Coming to the HP Spectre Folio, there’s only one variant that comes with LTE and in a Cognac Brown variant priced at Rs 1,99,990. All the above laptops are available on HP's online store and other e-commerce websites.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview


also see

NewsTracker

Five pilgrims injured as glacier collapses en route to Shrikhand Mahadev shrine in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Jul 17, 2019
Five pilgrims injured as glacier collapses en route to Shrikhand Mahadev shrine in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019