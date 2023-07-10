Explained: How your intimate details are all up for sale on dark web for less than a pair of sneakers

When someone’s passwords, credit card details, or even their entire identity are stolen, it can have devastating consequences and cause immense harm and trauma to the victims.

Shockingly, personal information is being sold for incredibly low prices on the dark web. According to a recent analysis, a hacked Google account is being sold for a mere $60, and an HBO Max account can be obtained for as little as $2. You can get a top tier, illegal Netflix account for as low as $20, valid for a year.

These prices reflect the alarming accessibility of stolen personal data in the underground market.

The implications of such cheap prices are concerning, as they indicate that cybercriminals are capitalizing on the vulnerability and value of people’s personal information. It underscores the importance of maintaining strong security measures and being vigilant in protecting our online accounts and sensitive data.

What Is The Dark Web?

The dark web is like the secret part of the internet that’s really famous for hosting websites you can’t find on Google. You need special browsers to get there.

On the dark web, people’s identities and locations are kept secret and can’t be traced because of fancy encryption stuff. That’s why it’s a popular place for criminals.

Earlier this year, police from all over the world worked together to take down Genesis Market, an online store where people bought and sold stolen user data. They called the operation Cookie Monster. However, it seems that the operation did not have much of an effect. Personal

A group called Privacy Affairs, which studies privacy and cybersecurity, looked into what kind of stuff is being sold on the dark web and how much it costs. They found some interesting things.

Your Life For Sale

Credit card details with balances up to $5,000 are going for $110, and if you want online banking logins with $2,000 or more, it’ll cost you $60.

If you’re looking for hacked digital wallets, it’s surprisingly cheap at only $30. And if you want a cloned Visa, American Express, or Mastercard card along with the PIN, you can get them for a steal at $20.

Now let’s talk about payment processing services. Barclays online banking login credentials will set you back $2,100, while Santander is a bit cheaper at $1,800. But guess what? You can get a Chase login for just $500. If you’re interested in Cashapp or Citibank-verified accounts, those are going for $860 and $200, respectively.

Here’s the craziest part though – you can get 50 hacked PayPal account logins for only $120. And if you want PayPal account details with at least a $1,000 balance, they’re going for just $10 apiece.

Crypto.com accounts go for $300 a piece, irrespective of their balance, whereas Coinbase accounts are slightly less at $250. The going rate for a hacked Robinhood account is $150.

Social Media and Email Accounts

A hacked Gmail account will cost you $60, while Facebook and Instagram accounts are a bit cheaper at $25. If you’re after a hacked Twitter account, you can get one for just $20.

Now, let’s talk about boosting your social media presence. You can buy 1,000 followers for your social media account for either $2 or $5, depending on the platform. LinkedIn is on the more expensive side.

But wait, there’s more! Businesses can even buy bulk email addresses to send out their newsletters and spam emails. Can you believe it? You can get 10 million US email addresses for only $120. No wonder our inboxes are flooded with spam. And if you’re interested in email addresses from countries like India, it’s even cheaper at just $30 for 10 million email addresses.

Online Services

If you want a verified Airbnb account, it’ll cost you $300, but if you’re willing to go the illegal route, a hacked account is only $12.

Now, let’s talk about streaming services. Sick of those high subscription prices? Well, you can get a shady one-year subscription to Netflix for just $20. And if you’re interested in Disney+ or Hulu, hacked accounts for those go for $3. As for HBO (now Max), you can grab a hacked account for a mere $2. It’s definitely not legit, though, so be careful.