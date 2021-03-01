Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp

If the personal chat is opened via PC, then the chat window gets transferred to your phone as well.


FP TrendingMar 01, 2021 16:44:59 IST

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in India. Apart from personal messaging, the app is often used in businesses and office spaces. Even after wide and large protests for discarding WhatsApp after it changed its privacy policy, the Facebook-owned application still enjoys a huge user base. Since apps like Telegram, Slack allow users to text themselves so that they can share notes, texts, files or important videos and images for safekeeping, WhatsApp allows them to do it as well. Using a few easy steps, now, you will be able to self chat on WhatsApp web.

How you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp

It is important to note here that if the personal chat is opened via PC, then the chat window gets transferred to your phone as well. Image: Pixabay

How you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open a browser on your phone or computer

Step 2: Enter "wa.me//" in the address bar followed by your phone number, including the country code. So the address will look like ‘wa.me//91xxxxxxxxxx’ for a person from India

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen, asking you to open WhatsApp

Step 4: In case you are on the phone, your WhatsApp will open up. The profile will have your phone number alongside your profile picture

Step 5: If you are on the computer or laptop, then a new window will open up and you can select the option of ‘Continue to Chat’

Step 6: Once you click on the option, WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp desktop app will open up with your personal chat window

Step 7: Now you can easily chat with yourself where you will be able add notes, save photos and bookmark important links

It is important to note here that if the personal chat is opened via PC, then the chat window gets transferred to your phone as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sandes

Indian government launches Sandes, a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app for government employees

Feb 18, 2021
Indian government launches Sandes, a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app for government employees
WhatsApp shares updated plans for how it will ask users to review its new privacy policy

WhatsApp

WhatsApp shares updated plans for how it will ask users to review its new privacy policy

Feb 19, 2021
App-ology: 10 apps masquerading as genuine alternatives to crowd-favourite apps

Apps

App-ology: 10 apps masquerading as genuine alternatives to crowd-favourite apps

Feb 16, 2021
SC issues notice to WhatsApp, Facebook, says 'people value their privacy more than money'

Facebook

SC issues notice to WhatsApp, Facebook, says 'people value their privacy more than money'

Feb 15, 2021
WhatsApp to go ahead with new privacy policy, says it has conveyed commitment to protect privacy to govt

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to go ahead with new privacy policy, says it has conveyed commitment to protect privacy to govt

Feb 19, 2021
Twitter, Google, Facebook, Amazon the new sovereigns? Nation-states must collaborate and fight to retain the right to govern

Twitter, Google, Facebook, Amazon the new sovereigns? Nation-states must collaborate and fight to retain the right to govern

Feb 25, 2021

science

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021