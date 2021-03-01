FP Trending

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in India. Apart from personal messaging, the app is often used in businesses and office spaces. Even after wide and large protests for discarding WhatsApp after it changed its privacy policy, the Facebook-owned application still enjoys a huge user base. Since apps like Telegram, Slack allow users to text themselves so that they can share notes, texts, files or important videos and images for safekeeping, WhatsApp allows them to do it as well. Using a few easy steps, now, you will be able to self chat on WhatsApp web.

How you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open a browser on your phone or computer

Step 2: Enter "wa.me//" in the address bar followed by your phone number, including the country code. So the address will look like ‘wa.me//91xxxxxxxxxx’ for a person from India

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen, asking you to open WhatsApp

Step 4: In case you are on the phone, your WhatsApp will open up. The profile will have your phone number alongside your profile picture

Step 5: If you are on the computer or laptop, then a new window will open up and you can select the option of ‘Continue to Chat’

Step 6: Once you click on the option, WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp desktop app will open up with your personal chat window

Step 7: Now you can easily chat with yourself where you will be able add notes, save photos and bookmark important links

It is important to note here that if the personal chat is opened via PC, then the chat window gets transferred to your phone as well.