Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to watch/rent the Avengers: Endgame (2019) movie online

Avengers Endgame is available in digital version on YouTube, iTunes and Google Play. Here is how to see it.


Priya SinghJul 30, 2019 17:34:59 IST

Avengers: Endgame became quite the hit in no time, what with it being the last film in the Avengers series. Endgame landed in cinemas on 26 April this year and the good news is that this film is now released in digital version today. The digital version is now available on three different platforms in India that include — iTunes, YouTube and Google Play. The BluRay version will be available only after 13 August.

It is expected to be available in Hindi, Telugu or Tamil. Pre-ordering on Disney India is also expected to begin soon. All three platforms will offer the film in Standard definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) for viewers. It is up to you'd prefer renting or buying it to suit your convenience.

How to watch/rent the Avengers: Endgame (2019) movie online

Avengers Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame Plans

YouTube

Rent - SD- Rs 100 and HD- Rs 150

Buy- SD- Rs 690 and HD- Rs 850

iTunes

Rent- SD- Rs 120 and HD- Rs 150

Buy SD- Rs 490  and HD- Rs 690

Google Play

Rent- SD- Rs 100 and HD- Rs 150

Buy SD- Rs 690 and HD-Rs 850

How to watch the Avengers: Endgame movie online

Step 1: Go to the platform (YouTube, iTunes or Google Play)

Step 2: Tap on "Rent" or "Buy" as per your choice

Step 3: Proceed with the payment

And Voila! Now you should be able to watch the three-hour film sitting right on your couch at home.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Private video

Private video

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


also see

Hollywood

Mahershala Ali called Marvel, said he wanted to play Blade after Green Book's Oscar win, reveals Kevin Feige

Jul 21, 2019
Mahershala Ali called Marvel, said he wanted to play Blade after Green Book's Oscar win, reveals Kevin Feige
YouTube Music now lets you switch between a song and its music video with a tap

YouTube Music

YouTube Music now lets you switch between a song and its music video with a tap

Jul 19, 2019
YouTube videos featuring kids among most popular content, child advocates concerned

YouTube

YouTube videos featuring kids among most popular content, child advocates concerned

Jul 26, 2019
Alphabet shares rise by 19 percent to $38.9 billion, driven by sales of mobile ads

Alphabet

Alphabet shares rise by 19 percent to $38.9 billion, driven by sales of mobile ads

Jul 26, 2019
Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody is the first pre-1990s music video to reach 1 bn views on YouTube

TuneIn

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody is the first pre-1990s music video to reach 1 bn views on YouTube

Jul 23, 2019
Rendezvous with Simi Garewal returns after more than a decade; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to appear as first guests

NowStreaming

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal returns after more than a decade; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to appear as first guests

Jul 17, 2019

science

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019
International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019