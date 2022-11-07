Monday, November 07, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Known as a blood moon, this week's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America and Asia. Only portions of eastern India can witness a total lunar eclipse, while the remainder of the country can only witness a partial eclipse.


The Associated PressNov 07, 2022 18:41:11 IST

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.: The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.

Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.

South America will get a glimpse of Tuesday’s lunar eclipse, weather permitting. Striking out altogether, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will have to wait until 2025.

Among those providing a livestream of Tuesday’s lunar extravaganza: Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Italian-based Virtual Telescope Project.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
Watch: Time-lapse of Moon moving above Seattle’s Space Needle amazes internet

Watch: Time-lapse of Moon moving above Seattle’s Space Needle amazes internet

Oct 31, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022
China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022