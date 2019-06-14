Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to use your Android phone as a 2FA key to sign into Google on an iOS device

If you own an Android and an iOS device, here's how you can set your Android phone as a 2FA key.

tech2 News StaffJun 14, 2019 10:40:15 IST

Google wants to make signing into your Google apps and services easier for iOS users. Using its Smart Lock app, Google will now use your Android smartphone as a physical 2FA key to log in to a Google account on an iOS device.

This means, if you have the Smart Lock app installed on your iPad or iPhone and have 2-Step Verification or 2-factor authentication enabled on your Google account, you can use your Android smartphone to log in.

How to use your Android phone as a 2FA key to sign into Google on an iOS device

iPhone 8 Plus.

How this works is, when you log into your Google account on an iOS device, the app will ping your Android phone over Bluetooth. Then, by holding the volume down button, you can confirm that it is, in fact, you trying to log in, which relays that information back to the iOS device and allows the login to proceed.

Image: Google Blog

Image: Google Blog

Though, Google does warn that it would be wise to have a backup physical security key in case you ever lose your phone.

The feature is particularly useful for people who use multiple devices.

via GIPHY

How to log in to your Google apps on iPhone using an Android device?

If you do use multiple phones, here's how you can set this up:

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Add the security key to your Google Account[/hstep]
a) Add your personal or work Google Account to your Android (v7.0 or above) phone.
b) Make sure you’re enrolled in 2-Step Verification (2SV).
c) On your computer, visit the 2SV settings and click "Add security key".
d) Choose your Android phone from the list of available devices.

[hstep]Step 2: Use your Android phone's built-in security key[/hstep][/hans]
a) On both of your devices, make sure Bluetooth is turned on.
b) On your iPhone or iPad (iOS version 10.0 or up), sign in to your Google Account with your username and password using the Google Smart Lock app.
c) Check your Android phone for a notification.
d) Follow the instructions to confirm it’s you signing in.

And you are done!

This feature was launched in April, but, until now, it only worked with Chrome OS, macOS, or Windows 10.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Skype

Skype introduces mobile screen-sharing feature for all the Android and iOS users

Jun 06, 2019
Skype introduces mobile screen-sharing feature for all the Android and iOS users
WhatsApp may soon discontinue the ability to save someone else's profile picture

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon discontinue the ability to save someone else's profile picture

May 31, 2019
TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

TikTok

TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

Jun 10, 2019
PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Call of Duty

PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Jun 11, 2019
Apple iOS 13 will get rid of its 200 MB download limit over cellular networks

iOS 13

Apple iOS 13 will get rid of its 200 MB download limit over cellular networks

Jun 04, 2019
The new iOS 13 might replace the 3D touch feature with a long press gesture

iOS 13

The new iOS 13 might replace the 3D touch feature with a long press gesture

Jun 06, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019