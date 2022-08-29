FP Trending

Google Chrome has been the most popular browser for several years now, and it offers tons of features that make it easier for users to browse the internet. However, the browser lacks a few features, but the company has now introduced support for one of them — built-in screenshot tool.

The Chrome web browser now comes with a built-in screenshot tool that enables users to take a screenshot of any webpage without the need to install any third-party extensions. It appears as a part of the “Share” menu in the address bar and also supports a few tools for annotating screenshots.