FP Trending

Facebook has launched its Fundraisers feature in India which allows people to contribute to causes. This feature was earlier available in the US, Europe and dozens of other markets.

One can use Fundraisers to contribute to charitable organisations as well as personal causes. A user must be at least 18 years old to create a personal fundraiser.

Money raised for a personal cause is paid out to the person who created the fundraiser. He or she may be levied tax on that amount. A person will be required to add their bank account if they create a personal fundraiser.

In the case of nonprofit organisations, Facebook says it covers fees so that 100 percent of donations made are paid to the organization. Non-profits such as HelpAge India, Goonj, GiveIndia, The Akshay Patra Foundation, Aaarti for Girls, Cuddles Foundation, Literacy India, Sevalaya and others have been listed by Facebook.

Fundraiser for charitable organization

Step 1: Click on Fundraisers in the left menu of your news feed

Step 2: Select raise money option

Step 3: Opt for nonprofit or charity

Step 4: Select a charitable organisation, choose a cover photo and fill in the fundraiser details

Step 5: Click on create option

Fundraiser for personal causes

Step 1: Click on Fundraisers in the left menu of your news feed

Step 2: Choose raise money option

Step 3: Select Yourself, Friend or Someone or something not on Facebook

Step 4: Choose a category and add a cover photo and fill in details about your fundraiser

Step 5: Click on create option

Facebook has launched Fundraisers in India at a time when the country is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media giant has introduced Coronavirus information centre in its app. The information centre helps user get reliable data and news related to COVID-19. It provides information from the recognised organisations like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India, and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.