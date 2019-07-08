Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
How to upload videos on IGTV

Here are the steps on how you can upload a video of more than 15 seconds on IGTV.

Priya SinghJul 08, 2019 11:20:37 IST

Instagram announced its answer to YouTube, in the form of IGTV last year.

IGTV was launched to let you upload videos which were longer than one-minute durations — the limit on the Instagram app. While IGTV started off with the proposition of popularising vertical portrait format videos, it recently conceded defeat and now lets users upload landscape format videos on IGTV as well.

To popularise the adoption of IGTV, Instagram started allowing the sharing of IGTV videos on its feed. Once a video appears in your Feed and you watch it for a minute, it will stop and ask you to "Watch it on IGTV".

The option of sharing of the IGTV videos on the Feed was not provided until recently. Right from the title, description and the cover images, this feature lets you control everything. Do note that you can't shoot a video on Instagram camera for this, the video that you want to upload on IGTV has to be in your gallery.

So if you are ready to start your IGTV journey, here are the steps that you will need to get your videos uploaded on IGTV.

(Also read: How to download Instagram videos on Android and iOS devices)

How to upload videos on IGTV

How to upload a video on IGTV

Step 1: Open "Instagram" and click on the tv-like icon on the top right corner

Step 2: Tap on the "+" on the top right corner and choose the video from your gallery (the video has to be between 15 seconds to 10 minutes)

Step 3: Tap on "Next"

Step 4: Tap on the video frame on the bottom to choose the desired cover image and tap on "Next"

Step 5: Choose the "Title" and "Description" for the video

Step 6: You can turn on the toggle to post the video on the feed but it is only possible if the video is at least one minute long

Step 7: Tap on "Post"

And there you go!

IGTV does have some limitations that Instagram should work on. For one, you cannot put any filters in the video, neither you can zoom in or out which you can do in an Instagram story. Secondly, you cannot crop your video either. Hopefully, IGTV will add in these features in future updates. Till then, you can enjoy the IGTV video as is.

(Also Read: Instagram adds in 'Chat' sticker to stories for letting your followers join a group chat)

