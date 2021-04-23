FP Trending

After testing the feature last month, Twitter has now rolled out the ability to upload 4K images for both Android and iOS users. This will allow people to post high-resolution pictures on Twitter.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

To upload images in 4K, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Twitter on your Android or iOS device

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu to go for the Settings

Step 3: There, you will find the Data Usage section. Tap on it

Step 4: From there, you can enable high-quality image uploads. You can either enable it on Wi-Fi only or Cellular/Wi-Fi

This can be done for videos too. You can also choose to load the 4K images and videos in Wi-Fi only, Wi-Fi/Cellular, or never.

Just to give you a heads up, high-quality image uploads mean more data hogging. Hence, if your data plan is limited, it can be used up quite quickly. An unlimited data plan should not cause worry to you.

In related news, Twitter has also added a new feature to Fleets, its version of disappearing Instagram Stories. You can now add a picture or a video to a Fleet via your phone’s gallery. This is currently available for iOS users and is expected to reach Android users soon.