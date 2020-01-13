Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
How to update your PC to Windows 10

Windows 7 will stop getting updates, bug fixes and security patches starting tomorrow.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2020 16:20:34 IST

Microsoft is going to pull the plug on its Windows 7 operating system starting tomorrow (14 January). This means you will not get any update, security patches, bug fixes after that. Further, Google Chrome will also support this OS only for the next 18 months (until July 2021).

If you are still clinging to Windows 7, now is the right time to update your operating system to Windows 10, here is how you can do it.

How to update your PC to Windows 10

Image: Reuters

As per the Microsoft website, "Microsoft made a commitment to provide 10 years of product support for Windows 7 when it was released on 22 October 2009. When this 10-year period ends, Microsoft will discontinue Windows 7 support so that we can focus our investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences. The specific end of support day for Windows 7 will be 14 January 2020. After that, technical assistance and software updates from Windows Update that help protect your PC will no longer be available for the product. Microsoft strongly recommends that you move to Windows 10 sometime before January 2020 to avoid a situation where you need service or support that is no longer available."

While Microsoft generally makes you purchase any Windows upgrade, but here is how you can upgrade your system from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free.

How to update your PC to Windows 10

Step 1: Visit the Windows 10 download page.

Step 2: Select "Download Tool now" and download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.

Step 3: Once downloaded, open the tool and "Accept" the terms and conditions when asked

Step 4: Select "Upgrade this PC now> Next>Keep personal files and apps>Continue

Step 5: Once done, click on the "Install" option, wait for the Windows 10 to install

Step 6: Now go to Settings>Windows Update > Activation

That is it. Now your system is updated and you don't have to worry about not getting regular updates or security risk.

