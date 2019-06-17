tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India. Given our heavy use and the app's popularity, the service is also subject to abuse and it's necessary to stay updated to stay safe. Also, we wouldn't want to be behind on features now, would we?

Most of us have automatic updates enabled and don't need to worry about WhatsApp updates. But for those who haven't done that and want to check how to do it, we have you covered.

How to update WhatsApp on an Android device?

Step 1: Go to the "Play Store"

Step 2: Tap on "My apps and games"

Step 3: Choose "Installed" and go to "WhatsApp"

Step 4: You will see two options: Uninstall and Update

Step 5: Tap on "Update" and Voila

How to update WhatsApp on an iOS device?

Step 1: Go to "App Store"

Step 2: Tap on the "Updates" option

Step 3: Now find "WhatsApp Messenger" from the list

Step 4: Tap on the "Update" option next to it and you are good to go

