How to update WhatsApp on Android and iOS devices

Here are the steps to update WhatsApp messenger on our phones.

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 16:47:33 IST

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India. Given our heavy use and the app's popularity, the service is also subject to abuse and it's necessary to stay updated to stay safe. Also, we wouldn't want to be behind on features now, would we?

Most of us have automatic updates enabled and don't need to worry about WhatsApp updates. But for those who haven't done that and want to check how to do it, we have you covered.

(Also Read: WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages)

Representational image.

How to update WhatsApp on an Android device?

Step 1: Go to the "Play Store"



Step 2: Tap on "My apps and games"



Step 3: Choose "Installed" and go to "WhatsApp"



Step 4: You will see two options: Uninstall and Update



Step 5: Tap on "Update" and Voila


How to update WhatsApp on an iOS device?

Step 1:  Go to "App Store"



Step 2:  Tap on the "Updates" option



Step 3:  Now find "WhatsApp Messenger" from the list



Step 4: Tap on the "Update" option next to it and you are good to go



