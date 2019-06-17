tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 16:47:33 IST
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India. Given our heavy use and the app's popularity, the service is also subject to abuse and it's necessary to stay updated to stay safe. Also, we wouldn't want to be behind on features now, would we?
Most of us have automatic updates enabled and don't need to worry about WhatsApp updates. But for those who haven't done that and want to check how to do it, we have you covered.
How to update WhatsApp on an Android device?
Step 1: Go to the "Play Store"
Step 2: Tap on "My apps and games"
Step 3: Choose "Installed" and go to "WhatsApp"
Step 4: You will see two options: Uninstall and Update
Step 5: Tap on "Update" and Voila
How to update WhatsApp on an iOS device?
Step 1: Go to "App Store"
Step 2: Tap on the "Updates" option
Step 3: Now find "WhatsApp Messenger" from the list
Step 4: Tap on the "Update" option next to it and you are good to go
