Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to switch to new Twitter UI for desktop, add colour themes to your profile

Here is what's new in the redesign desktop app for Twitter and how you can switch to it.

Nandini YadavJul 17, 2019 19:52:36 IST

Since earlier this year, Twitter has been testing a redesign for the desktop app with a few users. Last month, some users also started to see the new design, but we were unsure if Twitter was still testing the design or if it's the final one. And now, it looks like the new UI is finally ready to use!

How to switch to new Twitter UI for desktop, add colour themes to your profile

Representational image.

In a tweet shared last night, Twitter has teased the new design for the desktop app, which is now more in line with Twitter's mobile application. In the teaser, Twitter essentially suggests that it heard us, and tried to include a lot of changes that the users have been asking for. For instance, the new design includes a dedicated Explore page, there is a bookmark feature on the web app now, among other things. And no, before you ask, there is no edit button!

The new UI is still rolling out to users and should be available to all users by end of the day. The new desktop app design is much cleaner than before. It basically feels like the mobile app, which is now optimised for desktop.

The new Twitter web app shows trends on the right and the navigation pane on the left.

The new Twitter web app shows trends on the right and the navigation pane on the left.

Besides the dedicated Explore tab and bookmark feature, key changes coming to the new UI also includes, a larger view of Direct Messages which will let you respond to messages and see your various conversations on the same screen (somewhat like the FB Messenger's desktop UI), there is sidebar menu that lets you easily switch between accounts, and now you have two options for dark mode, as well as various themes and colour options.

The two new dark mode options are similar to the dark themes Twitter added to iOS a few months ago. In addition to the 'Dim' dark mode theme (blue/grey theme), there is now also a 'Lights Out' theme and an automatic dark mode. The new colour options let you choose between yellow, pink, blue, purple, orange and green colour themes, that changes the accents and fonts into the chosen colour. Looks good! Our tech2 page now follows the complete black and yellow theme.

You can now choose different colour theme for your profile in the web app.

You can now choose different colour themes for your profile in the web app.

Here's how you can switch to the new Twitter desktop UI and try new colour themes


Step 1: Open the Twitter desktop app, and click on the profile icon on the top right and in the drop down, the last option will be 'Try the new Twitter'.

How to switch to the new desktop app for Twitter.

How to switch to the new desktop app for Twitter.

Step 2 : You are now looking at the new design for Twitter desktop.

Step 3: To change the colour theme or choose between the three dark modes, on the left of your profile, you will see a "... More" option. Click on that.

Head to

Head to "... More" option in the navigation panel on the left.

Step 4: The second last option in the drop-down that pops-up, right above the log-out option, will be "Display". Click.

You have six different colour themes to choose from.

You have six different colour themes to choose from.

Step 5: From here, choose from different colour themes, at the bottom, there is the option to choose different shades of dark mode. You can also change the font size from here.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features
How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Gmail

How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Jul 09, 2019
How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Instagram

How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Jul 10, 2019
How To Get Away With Murder: Viola Davis' thriller series to end after upcoming season 6, announces ABC

BuzzPatrol

How To Get Away With Murder: Viola Davis' thriller series to end after upcoming season 6, announces ABC

Jul 14, 2019
How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Amazon Prime

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Jul 12, 2019
How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks

Amazon Prime Day

How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks

Jul 13, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019