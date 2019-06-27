Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Here is how you can share the WhatsApp status to the other apps

Priya SinghJul 25, 2019 15:10:38 IST

Even though most of the users post stories on Facebook and Instagram, there are people who still prefer WhatsApp to post their stories in the form of WhatsApp Status. Now the Facebook-owned messaging app is testing its new feature where the users can share their WhatsApp status on other apps like Facebook.

(Also Read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

This feature is available on WhatsApp Beta version only so one has to make sure that they use the required version of the app so that they can share the status to Facebook stories.

How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Representational image.

[hq]How to share WhatsApp status to Facebook Stories[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Go to "Status" and create a status[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Now you will have two options: Share old status or new status[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Go to My Status>Share to Facebook Story[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 5: Tap "allow" or "open" if asked to open the Facebook app.[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 6: Once you get to the Facebook app, you can choose the audience that can see your story and then tap "Share now"[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 7: If you want to share an old status, go to My Status (iPhone) or My Status>More...(Android)>...>Share to Facebook[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 8: Tap "Allow" or "Open" if asked to open the Facebook app[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 9: Once you open the Facebook app, select the audience and tap "Share now"[/hstep][/hans]

These are the quick steps that can help you share your WhatsApp status as Facebook story.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview


also see

WhatsApp

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Jul 25, 2019
How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone
WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

WhatsApp

WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

Jul 22, 2019
How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered JioPhones, Nokia 8110

WhatsApp

How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered JioPhones, Nokia 8110

Jul 24, 2019
Facebook's record $5 billion fine to the FTC does not mean that the company is in the clear

Facebook

Facebook's record $5 billion fine to the FTC does not mean that the company is in the clear

Jul 25, 2019
WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

WhatsApp

WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

Jul 24, 2019
WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

Jul 17, 2019

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019