tech2 News Staff

Twitter has rolled out a new feature for its iOS app that will let users upload live photos as GIFs. Earlier the iOS app users only had an option to edit the image that they are tweeting but now they can convert it into a GIF.

With this updated feature, you will be able to capture short videos and upload them like GIFs via your iPhone or any other iOS device.

Give the gift of GIFs. You can now upload your iOS Live Photos as GIFs anywhere you upload photos on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/D8TIfsBwyd — Twitter (@Twitter) December 11, 2019

Up till now (which is still a case with Android users), iOS users could upload a GIF on twitter but only by using a third-party app.

Twitter’s senior staff software engineer, Nolan O’Brien has also announced that this feature will also preserve the JPEG encoding on images up to 16 MP when uploaded via Twitter for Web so that the quality of the image is not degraded.

If you want to try it now, follow these quick steps and make your own GIFs

How to share iOS live photos as GIFs on Twitter

Step 1: Tap on the tweet icon on Twitter

Step 2: Select "Live photos" option and choose the desired photo from the camera roll

Step 3: Now tap on the "GIF" option at the bottom left corner

And you are good to go! Users have already started using this feature and are posting on Twitter while the android users are upset since there is no word from the company if it will be rolled out for android or not.

Testing Twitter’s new Live Photos -> GIF feature. Here’s a goat. pic.twitter.com/8IgMxRuZFt — Jay Peters (@jaypeters) December 11, 2019

Android users : pic.twitter.com/DvMXtwjUEL — Sia Addicted | Sia fan account (@SiaFurlerAddict) December 11, 2019

Well, let us just hope that this feature rolls out for Android users too!

