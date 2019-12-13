Friday, December 13, 2019Back to
How to use live photos from an iOS device as GIFs on Twitter

This twitter update of uploading live photos as GIFs is not applicable to any android users as of now.


tech2 News StaffDec 13, 2019 11:59:29 IST

Twitter has rolled out a new feature for its iOS app that will let users upload live photos as GIFs. Earlier the iOS app users only had an option to edit the image that they are tweeting but now they can convert it into a GIF.

With this updated feature, you will be able to capture short videos and upload them like GIFs via your iPhone or any other iOS device.

How to use live photos from an iOS device as GIFs on Twitter

This Twitter feature is still not rolled out for Android users. Image: Reuters

Up till now (which is still a case with Android users), iOS users could upload a GIF on twitter but only by using a third-party app.

Twitter’s senior staff software engineer, Nolan O’Brien has also announced that this feature will also preserve the JPEG encoding on images up to 16 MP when uploaded via Twitter for Web so that the quality of the image is not degraded.

If you want to try it now, follow these quick steps and make your own GIFs

How to share iOS live photos as GIFs on Twitter

Step 1: Tap on the tweet icon on Twitter

Step 2: Select "Live photos" option and choose the desired photo from the camera roll

Step 3: Now tap on the "GIF" option at the bottom left corner

And you are good to go! Users have already started using this feature and are posting on Twitter while the android users are upset since there is no word from the company if it will be rolled out for android or not.

Well, let us just hope that this feature rolls out for Android users too!

 

