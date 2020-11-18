FP Trending

With digital payment becoming the new norm, smartphone users can now make payments, send as well as receive money via WhatsApp UPI-based payment features. The Facebook-owned messaging app, has launched its payments feature in India after receiving a nod from the National Payments Corporation of India. WhatsApp Pay is an in-chat payment feature that enables users to make transactions to their contact list on WhatsApp.

What is UPI?

UPI, which is a short form of Unified Payments Interface, is a single platform that merges different banking services and features. With the UPI-enabled bank account, users can create a UPI ID and send as well as transfer money.

To initiate UPI payment service, all you need to do is set up a UPI ID which is linked with your bank account.

Sending money to a UPI ID via WhatsApp is simple and secure.

How to send money to UPI ID on WhatsApp?

Step 1:Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android or iOS. Also, you must make sure that the WhatsApp number should be the same that's linked to your bank account.

Step 2:Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and click on the three vertical dots on the top-right.

Step 3:Tap on the Payments option.

Step 4:Click on New Payment.

Step 5:Select Send to a UPI ID.

Step 6:You will now be required to enter the recipient's UPI ID.

Step 7:Once entered, check and click on Verify option.

Step 8:Tap New Payment to confirm the recipient.

Step 9:Enter the amount correctly that you want to send.

Step 10:You will now be asked for your UPI pin for verification.

Step 11:If the UPI pin entered by you is correct, a confirmation message will appear on your screen stating that your payment is completed.

It is advised that one does not share their bank details, card information and UPI Pin with anyone.