How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Scheduling an email in Gmail can be highly beneficial to users working across different time zones.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 16:18:09 IST

There are times when you have to compose an email and it is ready to send, but it isn't just the right time. It would be better to be scheduled for later.  Thanks to Google, now users can schedule emails as per their desired time. The feature was launched back in April this year and it is really easy to use.

Scheduling emails can be of great help when you are working in different time zones and you do not want to bother the other person at the wrong time. Or you may have composed an email that has to be sent to people only after a certain date or time. You do not have to worry about it anymore as Google has got you covered and you can decide whenever you want to shoot a particular email.

(Also Read: How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone)

How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Gmail.

How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktop

Step 1: Go to the 'Gmail' and click on 'Compose'

Step 2: Click on the drop-down triangle icon beside the 'Send' option

Step 3: Select 'Schedule send'

Step 4: A new dialogue box will pop up asking you to choose the appropriate time, then select the date and time

Step 5: Click on 'Schedule send' and you are good to go

How to schedule an email using Gmail on a smartphone

Step 1: Go to the 'Gmail' and tap on 'Compose'

Step 2: Tap on the three dots on the top right corner

Step 3: Select 'Schedule send'

Step 4: A new dialogue box will pop up asking you to choose the appropriate time, then select the date and time

Step 5: Click on 'Schedule send' and you are good to go

Now, you don't have to worry about typing an email at an appropriate time. You can compose an email anytime you want and schedule it to be sent later.

