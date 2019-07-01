Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Here are the steps that can help you restrict people from adding you to unwanted WhatsApp groups.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 15:09:32 IST

It gets pretty annoying when people add you to WhatsApp groups that you do not want to be a part of. The flood of messages alone gets annoying to handle. In WhatsApp, even unknown people can add anyone to a group which raises a question on its security as well. Here is good news for you, users can now get out of this and control who can add them in groups.

This is also a good way of staying away from the people who create groups and spread misinformation in public.

(Also Read: How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories)

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

A WhatsApp representative displays key chains with the logo of WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

Here are a few steps that can help you avoid such situations where you have to actually exit a group manually when you never wanted to be a part of it in the first place.

How to restrict people from adding you to a WhatsApp group

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the vertical three dots on the top left corner

Step 2: Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups

Step 3: You will come across three options — Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody

Step 4: Deselect 'Everyone' and then choose from the other two options as per your wish

There you go. Now no unknown person will be able to add you to any WhatsApp group.

(Also Read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

